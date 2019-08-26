Online Originals: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Hosts Job Event in Greenville

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety employs around 26,000 people across the state, with multiple career opportunities. At the NC Works Career Center in Greenville, a one-on-one event was held for potential employees.

A department regional recruiter met with people to see if they’d be compatible with the department and their openings. The positions that they’re currently hiring for include juvenile justice, highway patrol, and adult community corrections.

If a person is interested in working for a job involving corrections they must be at least twenty years old, have a GED or high school diploma, no felony record, and have a current drivers license.

The NC DPS site will help you find future events if interested.