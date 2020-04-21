Online Originals: North Carolina mom writes COVID-19 children’s book

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) COVID-19 can be especially difficult for young children. Who may not understand what is going on.

Staying at home and social distancing is new to them and can be confusing.

One North Carolina mom wanted to help make it a little easier for parents to discuss Coronavirus with their own kids.

Venus Liles wrote the book “Luna Stays Home” to encourage parents to have difficult conversations with their kids in a friendly and honest way.

”I hope it is just one tool of many they can use to have that constant dialogue. The book encourages a lot of question and answer between parents and their kids, so I hope it will kind of stimulate that conversation” – Venus Liles, Author of “Luna Stays Home”

Liles book can be found for purchase at www.lunastayshome.com

The book is also available on Amazon.

A portion of all book proceeds will be donated to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund.