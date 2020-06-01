Online Originals: North Carolina National Guard being sent to major cities in the state

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) The North Carolina National Guard was called upon to support law enforcement officers in major cities within the state.

Protests in reaction to the death of George Floyd are occurring across the country.

Most have been peaceful or started out peacefully.

The Guard will be spreading out 450 guardsman to Greenville, Raleigh, and Fayetteville.

They will not be front-line law enforcement, but instead are there to support local officers and promote peaceful protests.

The guardsman will also be stationed at city buildings, historical sites, and other important locations that these cities want protected if protests turn bad.

Matthew Devivo, spokesman for the North Carolina Guard says these men and women live and work in our communities and want to ensure the safety of all peoples and properties during times of civil unrest.

Devivo also says this is a historic operation for the Guard.

Over 50, 000 guardsman are active across the country right now.

That’s more than the 45,000 that were called upon during Katrina.

For more information you can head to the North Carolina Guards website:

https://nc.ng.mil/Pages/default.aspx