Online Originals: North Carolina the battleground state

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) Election Day is tomorrow and the race is still neck and neck.

Both major Presidential parties have been campaigning in North Carolina for months.

Our state has 15 electoral votes up for grabs in this year’s election, a presidential candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.

This makes North Carolina a key part in the outcome of the election.

With few exceptions, like the presidential races of 1976 and 2008, North Carolina has always voted Republican in presidential elections.

However, in governor races, North Carolina has mostly elected Democratic governors, with only 2 Republican governors elected in the twentieth century.

This election year, races in North Carolina have been close, with Democrat candidates in the presidential, senatorial, and gubernatorial races leading for the past couple of weeks.

“Real Clear Politics” released a poll on October 30, showing the average poll down to just a 1.2 point lead for Biden in North Carolina.

Putting those points into terms of voters, less than 88,000 voters would need to change their minds for President Trump to win the state.

Experts say former Vice President Joe Biden, may be able to afford losing North Carolina in the election.

Looking at the polls now, Biden has seizable leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. All of which are also swing states.

However, if President Trump doesn’t win North Carolina, it will be very difficult for him to win the election.

With Biden leading in 3 other major swing states, Trump needs to secure North Carolina and Florida to get a manageable lead.

9OYS spoke with East Carolina University Political Science Professor Dr. Thomas Eamon about what being a battleground state means for North Carolina in terms of election results.

Dr. Eamon specializes in elections and southern politics. He is also the author of The Making of a Southern Democracy: North Carolina Politics from Kerr Scott to Pat Mc Crory, which is an account of North Carolina politics over the decades.

Dr. Eamon says the presidential race isn’t the only important race this season.

North Carolina’s senatorial and gubernatorial races are neck and neck too, with incumbent Democratic Governor Roy Cooper in the lead. Polls also show Senatorial Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham leading over Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Dr. Eamon also says he can predict with confidence that larger areas like Durham, Mecklenburg, and Wake will vote 80% for Biden in the presidential election.

Where as areas like Onslow, Carteret will vote heavily for Trump.

This election season, North Carolina may see a change from red…to purple…and maybe to blue?