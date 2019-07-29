Online Originals: OBX’s Bonner Bridge to Become Coral Reef

The original Bonner Bridge was once used as a gateway for beaches and vacations, but now it’s going to use for something a little different.

Made of cast iron and concrete components, this 2.3-mile bridge was originally created to withstand around 30 years of wear and tear. While it’s since been replaced by a new and improved bridge, it’s now being demolished and will be moved further into the ocean and act as a coral reef for marine life.

The bridge will be sectioned off and placed in four artificial reef sites, which are managed by the Division of Marine Fisheries. Once they’ve gotten to the sites there is a dump box/deployment area. This is a system that the workers will use with large hydraulic cylinders.

It pushes the material off the stern end of the barge which allows the material to fall and sink into the bottom of the water. Marine life will then eventually take over the material and create makeshift homes for themselves.

The demolition is expected to take around 10 months and will cost around $10 million. However, this project doesn’t come without precautions or potential conflict.

“Really the bigger concern is just that we have our barges out in the ocean and we’re trying to deploy material. We just need the fishing vessels to head way to us. You know, it’s only taking around 15 minutes to a half an hour for us to deploy the materials.” – Pablo Hernandez, NCDOT Manteo Resident Engineer

The hope is that the Bonner Bridge complete demolition and move to its new home will be completed by early 2020.