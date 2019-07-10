Online Originals: Official Art District Coming to Greenville

If you’ve been to Uptown in Greenville, you’ve probably noticed some of the local sculptures and paintings in the area.

Local artists and community members are looking to expand on that and in a pretty big way.

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge Art Gallery has been working many years to bring an art district to the city of Greenville, and they’re about to accomplish that goal.

The council has invested their time and effort into research for a perfect setting that art lovers can enjoy locally.

They’ve toured multiple art districts, model cities, and learned about funding and policies as well.

If you want to have a say in the potential Greenville Art District, you can go online to the Emerge Art Gallery website, where they have a survey that you can take.

This allows you to pick some of the names and location for the new district.



“We invite everybody to come in and see our findings and give more feedback. And then early this fall we’ll be going to City Council with our recommendations.” Holly Garriott – Executive Director for the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge

To take this survey, click here.