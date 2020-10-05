Online Originals: Onslow Co. efforting an HIV/AIDS Task Force

ONSLOW COUNTY (WNCT) Members of the newly formed Onslow County LGBTQ Community Center are creating an HIV/AIDS Task Force.

They’re partnering with the Onslow County Health Department to address issues surrounding treatment for patients and education.

Dennis Biancuzzo, the Board of Director and Chairperson for the LGBTQ Community Center, says that residents should have access to safe, inclusive and affordable medical treatment.

Currently, if someone in Onslow County tests positive for the HIV virus they have referred for medical treatment an hour away.

This causes issues for low-income communities and people who have inadequate insurance and transportation.

In a 2015 CDC report, about 64 percent of people diagnosed with HIV are Black. The population with the next highest number of cases are white at about 23 percent.

2015 CDC Report

Over half of the newly diagnosed HIV cases are occur in southern states, even though just 28% of the population lives in the south.

According to the Onslow County’s LGBTQ Community Center, it “encourages, supports and advocates for the well-being and acceptance of sexual and gender minorities in the Onslow County NC region through service, recreational, educational and cultural programming.“

Home page of the Onslow Co. LGBTQ+ Community Center

HIV is caused by a retrovirus named the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and is spread through certain body fluids. HIV weakens a person’s immune system by destroying important immune cells, specifically CD4 cells or T cells, that fight disease and infection. There is no effective cure for HIV, and since the human body cannot get rid of HIV completely, HIV is considered a life-long disease

According to the CDC, about 1 in 7 people with HIV in the United States do not know that they are infected. In 2015, an estimated 1,335 adults and adolescents were diagnosed with HIV in North Carolina. North Carolina ranked 8th among the 50 states in the number of HIV diagnoses in 2015. As of December 31, 2018, the number of people living with HIV who reside in North Carolina (including those initially diagnosed in another state) was 35,457.

Biancuzzo says he’s calling on community members, not just government leaders, to join.

“The community is the, really the first responders. They thrive on developing the program. The community members will tell you what they need. Instead of government resources coming in and telling you what we’re going to do, the community gets together and says, hey this is what we need.” Dennis Biancuzzo, Director, LGBTQ Community Center Onslow Co.

Interested members of the community can email infojaxlgbtq@gmail.com to become involved in the task force.