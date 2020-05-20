Online Originals: Onslow County Adopt a High School Senior

Live Now
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ashleigh Focer and Kristin Greer are both graduates of Jacksonville High School class of 1999.

The women say this year’s class of 2020 not only lost a chunk of their sophomore year with Hurricane Florence, but they lost the latter half of their senior year because of COVID-19.

Focer and Greer wanted to do something to put smiles on their faces again so they created the Onslow County Adopt a Senior Facebook page.

Parents can put photos, information about their graduate, and a link to an Amazon wish list under their school album.

A resident of Onslow county can scroll the albums and “sponsor” a senior.

The items are sent to the senior directly.

The women are also raising money for financially underprivileged and vulnerable seniors to put towards Walmart and visa gift cards. This is a collaborative effort with OCHS social workers.

