Online Originals: Onslow County ‘Adopt a Teacher’ aims to help fill classrooms with supplies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group in Jacksonville has started a Facebook page that will allow teachers to post wishlists for their classrooms.

It’s called Onslow County Adopt a Teacher, started by Kristin Greer.

“They’re going to have to do in school face to face and online teaching and this isn’t something they signed up for so we thought let’s give back to them.” Kristin Greer, Parent

Here is how it works:

TEACHERS WILL GO TO AN ALBUM ON THE FACEBOOK PAGE THAT CORRESPONDS WITH THEIR LAST NAME.

THEY ADD A PHOTO, FUN FACTS AND AN AMAZON WISH LIST LINK – WITH SHIPPING INFORMATION

ALL PURCHASED SUPPLIES CAN BE SHIPPED DIRECTLY TO THE TEACHER.

“I can already tell you that any word of encouragement will mean more than any material thing was going to get. If it’s a $3 packet of pencils that’s fantastic but the words that will accompany that will be invaluable.” Janae Copeland, Stateside Elementary Music Teacher

