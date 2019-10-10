Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: Onslow County Animal Services to expand and renovate

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
animals town hall_417764

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to approve an additional $755,000 that will go towards the renovation and expansion of Onslow Animal Services.

Howard Martin, Onslow County Animal Services Director, says it will increase the capacity of sheltering dogs by 64%.

The original project was approved last November and plans to expand the Georgetown Road facility. The $3.5 million alluded will add 6,700 square feet to the building allow more room for domestic animals.

Visit back later for more on the expansion and renovation of Onslow County Animal Services.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV