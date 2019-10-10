Online Originals: Onslow County Animal Services to expand and renovate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to approve an additional $755,000 that will go towards the renovation and expansion of Onslow Animal Services.

Howard Martin, Onslow County Animal Services Director, says it will increase the capacity of sheltering dogs by 64%.

The original project was approved last November and plans to expand the Georgetown Road facility. The $3.5 million alluded will add 6,700 square feet to the building allow more room for domestic animals.

