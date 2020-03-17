Online Originals: Onslow County CHEW program needs donations amid COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – CHEW or Children Healthy Eating on the Weekends is a program under United Way of Onslow County.

The program feeds over 800 children in the Onslow County School system, serving 30 schools.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been offering free hot lunch to students. But what happens when they go home?

A problem volunteers at CHEW are facing is the shortage of donations. To be able to supply all CHEW students with weekend meal bags, they need your help.

“I placed an order at Walmart and I had like 1,200 and 600 things of little cereal boxes and they canceled my order. They said due to Coronavirus I wasn’t able to do a big order.” Shelly Kieweg, Community Impact Director

Critical needs at the CHEW house include canned soup, canned proteins, beans, chili, canned veggies, and fruit gummies.

They also need plastic bag donations.

“Especially right now with what’s going on, donations are imperative. We literally have 2 weeks worth of weekend meals that we can put out right now in the Jacksonville hub.” Shelly Kieweg, Community Impact Director

You can donate directly to the CHEW house on Tuesday and Wednesdays from 9 am until 12 pm.

Volunteers will also be holding a food drive at Walmart on Yopp Rd. in Jacksonville, Sunday, March 22.