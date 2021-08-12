Online Originals: Onslow County currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per day since the beginning of the pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per day since the beginning of the pandemic. This has caused the health department to become completely backed up.

The county currently has over 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases. Officials say they are averaging about 100 cases per day.

“We have had our highest number of COVID cases per day since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Assistant County Manager Sheri Slater.

North Carolina currently has a 12.8% positivity rate. In Onslow County, that number is approximately 13.6%. Officials say they have gone back to case investigating and contract tracing to help stop the spread. They say they haven’t had to do this since the beginning of the pandemic.

“In this case, we’re much more focused on doing those case investigations getting in touch with the positive cases as quickly as possible. That’s our number one priority,” said Slater.

Over 89,000 in Onslow County currently have at least one dose of the vaccine. This makes over 45% of the population vaccinated in the county. Officials say this is still 5% below the state average.

“We continue to have vaccines available. We have all three vaccines available here at the health department, we are doing vaccines on a walk-in basis,” said Slater.

Officials say the Delta variant is part of the reason for the drastic increase in cases. They add the county is doing everything they can to help stop the spread.

“We’re maintaining that those three W’s from the beginning of the pandemic still hold true. Wear your mask, wash your hands, and wait six feet apart,” said Slater.

She adds the best way to address the pandemic is to get the vaccine.

“The Delta variant is the prevalent variant in our community at this time, and folks should assume that that is what is going on,” said Slater.