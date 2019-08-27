Online Originals: Onslow County Disaster Ready Exercise

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County staff from all departments are participating in a disaster ready team exercise.

The annual emergency simulation is a way to test future response and recovery efforts.

“In the wake of Hurricane Florence, were still trying to continue to test our systems and make improvements as we go and also make sure as we have new employees come on working at the EOC to know what our processes are and work those out not only internally but also with our military partners.” Norman Bryson, Director of Emergency Services Onslow County

County officials recommend downloading the Onslow alert app and using the phone bank, (910) 989-5227, during an emergency as needed.