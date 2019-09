JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson will reflect on the county’s preparedness going into the storm.

Just two weeks ago Onslow County held a storm simulation to practice rescue and relief efforts.

The exercise consisted of county staff coming together to practice their positions during a hurricane.

Now since Dorian has passed, Bryson will reveal aspects they plan to continue improving on.