Online Originals: Onslow County Health Department to hold a vaping Q+A on Facebook Live

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Health Department along with Community Prevention Services and Onslow County Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention are taking advantage the impact social media has for awareness.

Today at 6PM Child Health Nurse Supervisor, Whitney Jezek, will hold a Facebook Live Q+A to teach the community about the dangers of vaping.

However, this won’t be the only one. OCHD has scheduled weekly Facebook live question and answer sessions with local nurses and regional officials.

As of September 19th 2019, 33 cases of lung disease have been reported in North Carolina ranging from 16 to 72 years old.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is still investigating the tie this has to vaping. However, three of the individuals diagnosed reported using vape pens with THC.

