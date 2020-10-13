Online Originals: Onslow County leaders honor fallen public safety

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Government held the Annual Onslow County Public Safety Memorial Wreath Laying and Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday.

In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony was conducted with only the service participants in attendance.

The families of the fallen and those who wish to remember their sacrifice were able to view the ceremony virtually via livestream on the Jacksonville-Onslow Government television channel.

Dedicated in 2017, the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial was designed by respected sculptor Carl Billingsley.

Entitled “Reflected in Our Eyes,” the memorial honors those who have given their lives in the line of duty as public safety providers for the citizens of Onslow County.

“Those of us that are here now were the lucky ones, and it’s because of those men like that.” Robin Knapp, Onslow County Commissioner

A roll call was held during the ceremony, remembering those fourteen responders whose names are inscribed at the memorial’s entrance.

The wall stands in the memorial plaza at the gateway to the Burton Business and Industrial Parkas a symbol of the community’s enduring support for those fallen first responders.