JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County staff is taking the initiative to recycle right.

Last week, staff teams competed to see who could collect the most plastic grocery bags for repurposing.

All together, they collected 3,300 plastic bags! The bags will be repurposed by local retailers for recycling.

