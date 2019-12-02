Online Originals: Onslow County Partnership for Children joins global Giving Tuesday movement

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) – Onslow County Partnership for Children (OCPC) has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving to encourage philanthropy and celebrate generosity worldwide.
This is the organizations third year joining the Giving Tuesday movement.
“This GivingTuesday our goal is to raise $10,000 to support all programs within our organization that help build strong children and families in Onslow County.” Onslow County Partnership for Children
The global day of giving begins December 3rd and is encouraged to continue throughout the year.
“When the community invests in the work of OCPC it supports efforts to strengthen children and families and our hope for a community where everyone is safe, nurtured, and thriving. Strong families make for a strong community.” Onslow County Partnership for Children
Visit back later for more on Giving Tuesday only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.