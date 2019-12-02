Online Originals: Onslow County Partnership for Children joins global Giving Tuesday movement

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. It is far easier to avoid gaining weight than to lose it, so getting kids to eat well and exercise is crucial. But how to do that effectively is extremely difficult _ and sensitive. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) – Onslow County Partnership for Children (OCPC) has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving to encourage philanthropy and celebrate generosity worldwide.

This is the organizations third year joining the Giving Tuesday movement.

“This GivingTuesday our goal is to raise $10,000 to support all programs within our organization that help build strong children and families in Onslow County.” Onslow County Partnership for Children

The global day of giving begins December 3rd and is encouraged to continue throughout the year.

“When the community invests in the work of OCPC it supports efforts to strengthen children and families and our hope for a community where everyone is safe, nurtured, and thriving. Strong families make for a strong community.” Onslow County Partnership for Children

