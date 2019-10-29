Online Originals: Onslow County Public Safety honors the fallen at wreath laying ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Public Safety honored those who had given their lives for the community during a ceremony today at the Onslow County Public Service memorial.

The memorial was finalized in 2016 with the names of public safety workers ranging from police officers, fire fighters and emergency services staff who had passed during their watch.

Today, they added one more name. Assistant Chief Charles Harvey who was with the Piney Green Volunteer Fire Department until the day he passed, June 25th 2007.

Harvey passed in 2007 due to Cardiac Arrest, which at the time wasn’t considered to be a “line of duty” issue, according to Tim Bruns, Fire Chief of Piney Green Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the American Heart Association, among firefighters, more job-related deaths stem from cardiac arrest than from any other cause.

After re-visiting his death years later, the organization deemed cardiac arrest a line of duty death.

He now will be honored along with the other 13 citizens who gave their lives for others on the wall.