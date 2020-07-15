Online Originals: Onslow County Schools options for students return

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools is looking at two options under the state-mandated option B they have to abide by for students to return in August.

Here’s what they look like… both plans include a group A and B.

OPTION ONE

Group A would attend in-person education Monday and Tuesday while group b learns remotely.

On Wednesday both groups would learn remotely while the schools are deep cleaned.

Group B would attend in-person education Thursday and Friday while Group A learns remotely.

OPTION TWO

Group A would attend in person education for a week while group B learns remotely.

Group B would then alternate with group A and attend in-person education the following week.

Schools would be deep cleaned at night and over each weekend.

The board is expected to make it’s decision Thursday night.