Online Originals: Onslow County Schools options for students return

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools is looking at two options under the state-mandated option B they have to abide by for students to return in August.

Here’s what they look like… both plans include a group A and B.

OPTION ONE

  • Group A would attend in-person education Monday and Tuesday while group b learns remotely.
  • On Wednesday both groups would learn remotely while the schools are deep cleaned.
  • Group B would attend in-person education Thursday and Friday while Group A learns remotely.

OPTION TWO

  • Group A would attend in person education for a week while group B learns remotely.
  • Group B would then alternate with group A and attend in-person education the following week.
  • Schools would be deep cleaned at night and over each weekend.

The board is expected to make it’s decision Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV