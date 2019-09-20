Online Originals: Onslow County Schools to expand with two new elementary schools in 2021 preview

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday morning the Onslow County Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss the construction of two new elementary schools coming in 2021.

The schools will be built in the Catherine Lake and Stump Sound area of Onslow County.

Currently, Onslow County is the home to 20 elementary schools. Steve Myers, Chief Operating Officer for Onslow County Schools, says over the next five to ten years their looking at possibly 12 to 15 schools being over crowded.

As of now there is approximately 4 elementary schools that are over crowded. Board members say it is not clear exactly how the construction of the new schools will affect this, but they do know it will absorb some of that overcrowding.

