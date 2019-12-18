Online Originals: Onslow County Sheriffs Office K9 and handler to be featured on national TV show

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Sheriffs Office K9, Bonito, and his handler, Sergeant Jauernik will be featured on an episode of A&E’s new show, Top Dog.

In the episode, the pair will compete in a course against other police K9’s and their handlers across the nation.

Bonito and Sergeant Jauernik are no stranger to success, the two have been a team since February of 2016.

“Since then he has over 60 pounds of marijuana, over 100 grams of cocaine, over ten pounds of methamphetamine and over 700 bindles of the heroine… the amount is the amount some handlers that work a dog for 10 years will not reach.” Sergeant Jauernik, OCSO K9 Unit

After being chosen, the pair were flown out to California to film the episode.

Sergeant Jauernik said Bonito got his own seat on the plane, and his own driver awaiting him at the airport.

You can watch the two compete on January 15 at 9:00 PM on A&E.

To hear Bonito and Sergeant Jauernik’s story click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.