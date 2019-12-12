Live Now
Online Originals: Onslow County Wreaths Across America

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wreaths Across America is honoring the fallen veterans today in Onslow County.

Wreaths Across America is an annual event across the Nation that happens each December.

Tuesday, motorcyclists and volunteers will welcome two trucks full of wreaths to lay on tombstones at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

The trucks, escorted by local motorcyclists, will travel from National Dodge in Jacksonville to the cemetery, honoring all fallen veterans along the way.

Visit back later for more on the ceremony only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.

