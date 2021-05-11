Online Originals: Onslow Literacy Council helps spread awareness with Walk-a-thon

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow Literacy council held an event today in Richard Ray All American Park to raise awareness about literacy.

Nearly 18 percent of people in Onslow county struggle to read. The organization wants people to know that they’re there, and they can help.

“We’re just trying to provide an awareness that we’re out here, we’re here for the adult reader that has difficulty reading or can’t read,” said Board President Curtis Hildt.

The walk-a-thon started at 5:30. People had a choice to walk as much as they’d like around Richard Ray park. They also provided water and snacks for the walkers. There was also a book exchange program where people could take and leave books.

“Having people be able to teach and learn without any judgment whatsoever,” said volunteer Jessica Gelormino. “That’s what this is for, it’s just an awareness to know that not everybody is blessed as other people who can learn to read.”

It’s estimated that 1 in 6 adults struggle with reading. Groups like Onslow Literacy Council are trying to diminish that number here in Eastern North Carolina.

“She started this organization so that no one else would know the frustration of not being able to read and write and understand what they’re reading and writing,” said Hildt.

They are accepting volunteers and donations. To learn more about the literacy council, click here.