Online Originals: Onslow Memorial Robotic Guidance System to improve patient care

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow Memorial Hospital announced that it now has the Mazor X™ Stealth Robotic Guidance System, which offers a minimally invasive approach to spinal surgery.

Onslow Memorial is one of only four hospitals in North Carolina to have the technology.

The Mazor X provides surgeons with 3D planning, guidance and tools that enhance patient results.

Patient benefits of the Mazor X include:

Less trauma to the body, reducing pain and shortening recovery time. Increased accuracy, decreasing complications and cutting down on time spent in the hospital. Better preserving healthy tissue and prevention for future spinal surgeries. Reduced radiation exposure, providing a safer environment for the surgeon and patient.

