Online Originals: Onslow Memorial Robotic Guidance System to improve patient care

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow Memorial Hospital announced that it now has the Mazor X™ Stealth Robotic Guidance System, which offers a minimally invasive approach to spinal surgery.
Onslow Memorial is one of only four hospitals in North Carolina to have the technology.
The Mazor X provides surgeons with 3D planning, guidance and tools that enhance patient results.
Patient benefits of the Mazor X include:
- Less trauma to the body, reducing pain and shortening recovery time.
- Increased accuracy, decreasing complications and cutting down on time spent in the hospital.
- Better preserving healthy tissue and prevention for future spinal surgeries.
- Reduced radiation exposure, providing a safer environment for the surgeon and patient.
