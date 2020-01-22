Online Originals: ONWASA water meters switching from manual to automated

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – An ONWASA water meter project that started in 2016 is set to finish by May of 2020.

The project included switching all manual water meters out with automated ones, or AMR’S.

LEFT: AUTOMATED WATER METER RIGHT: MANUAL-READ WATER METER

“ONWASA has over 50,000 customer meters in the Onslow/Pender County area and until recently we were having to move house to house, business to business physically reading the meters.” Jeffery Hudson, CEO ONWASA

Benefits to the switch include more time for technicians to be available for customer service.

“That will allow us to forestall additional staff in the future which helps keep pricing down. It also allows our metering technicians to move into route Maintenance.” Jeffery Hudson, CEO ONWASA

