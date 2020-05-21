Online Originals: Operation Fan Heat Relief for adults at risk

GREENE COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) Those who are older and have disabilities are at higher risk of health problems due to extreme heat.

Operation Fan Heat Relief is providing free fans to people over the age of 60 and to those with disabilities.

Funding comes from Duke Energy Progress as well as community donors.

In need or know someone in need of a fan for the summer months?

A list of participating centers across the state is provided in the link below:

https://files.nc.gov/ncdhhs/2020%20OFHR%20Providers%20by%20County.pdf