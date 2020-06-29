Online Originals: Operation Gratitude sending care packages to service members, first-responders amid COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Operation Gratitude has supported our military and service members by sending care packages since 2003.

To date, they have sent 2.8 million packages.

In the past 12 weeks of COVID, the non-profit group has sent over 200,000 packages to first responders and service members.

The goal is to show appreciation and love, and give these members a little piece of home.

COVID-19 has changed some of their operations, but it has not changed their motto: “Because our Deployed Troops and First Responders can’t stop, we won’t stop!”

Operation Gratitude started #VirtualVolunteerism . A campaign that will allow every American the opportunity to support Deployed Troops, National Guardsmen, First Responders, and Emergency Medical Personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can sign up to put together packages filled with everything from, knitted items, socks, snacks, paracord bracelets, and cards of appreciation.

Each care package is filled with at least 10 different cards of thanks from all over the country.

Or you can donate items as well.

For more on how to show support to our service members and first-line responders you can check out Operation Gratitude’s website: https://www.operationgratitude.com