Online Originals: Outdoor workers deal with extreme heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While most of us try to stay inside on hot days, millions of Americans are spending their workdays outside. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that nearly half of all civilian employees work outdoors for at least part of the day.

Outdoor workers in eastern North Carolina say this week’s weather is brutal.

Wells Home Improvement is a construction company in Pitt County which specializes in roof repair, home remodeling, and gutter installation. The company’s owner, Jim Wells, says he’s been starting his crews at 5:00 a.m. each day so they can finish their work early and avoid the highest temperatures of the day.

“It is very hot,” said Wells. “It’s kind of hard to imagine but it’s about twice as hot on the roof compared to what it is on the ground.”

According to a 2019 study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, roofing is already the fourth most dangerous job in the nation. Exposure to extreme temperatures makes the profession even more dangerous.

“We make them come off the roof at least once and hour and rehydrate,” said Wells.

Wells also encourages his employees to stay hydrated even at home. He says drinking water the night before a day of work outside helps them stay healthy and safe while on the job. It’s a similar story for parks and recreation departments across the East.

“The bulk of our work is done before the oppressive heat is here,” said Greenville Parks Superintendent Dean Foy.

He makes sure that outdoor crews start work earlier and are supplied with water bottles and wide brim hats. Although he says, it’s nothing new since July weather is like this year after year.

“I’ve got a lot of veteran employees that have been with us a long time that look after the younger guys to make sure they are doing what they need to do to stay hydrated,” said Foy.

To encourage the safety of workers nationwide, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched the Heat Illness Prevention campaign. Every year, dozens of workers die and thousands more become ill while working in extreme heat or humid conditions. There is a range of heat illnesses and they can affect anyone, regardless of age or physical condition.

Under OSHA law, employers are responsible for providing workplaces free of known safety hazards. This includes protecting workers from extreme heat. Through training sessions, outreach events, informational sessions, publications, social media messaging, and media appearances, millions of workers and employers have learned how to protect workers from heat. OSHA also educates employers on creating a heat illness prevention program. Under OSHA law, employers must have the following plans in place:

Provide workers with water, rest and shade.

Allow new or returning workers to gradually increase workloads and take more frequent breaks as they acclimatize, or build a tolerance for working in the heat.

Plan for emergencies and train workers on prevention.

Monitor workers for signs of illness.

Click here to learn more about OSHA’s regulations and how to keep safe while working in the heat this summer.