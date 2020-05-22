Online Originals: Owner of The Boiler Room shares future plans for a restaurant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Boiler Room has been a staple in Kinston for more than 8 years.

Owner Vivian Howard now says, it will not reopen, even though coronavirus restrictions are easing.

“We had to close because of COVID. My hope is to reopen a restaurant that really has a chance to survive. I don’t feel like in this climate that we will be able to operate two restaurants across from each other in such a small town,” said Vivian Howard, The Boiler Room/ Chef and The Farmer owner.

Howard’s other restaurant in Kinston is “Chef and The Farmer”, across the street from The Boiler Room.

She says “Chef and The Farmer” has more room for growth.

“There is an upstairs that is perfect for private events. We have a large dining room and an incredible kitchen. I’m looking at how we can be successful in the future. It makes sense for me to consolidate my resources,” Howard said.

Howard tells 9OYS “Chef and The Farmer” will soon reopen with customer favorites.

“The new interaction of Chef and Farmer is going to integrate what we did at the Boiler. We’ll have burgers, we’ll have fries, we’ll have oysters and rooster, and we’ll have our famous broccoli and cheese and more of a variety of vegetables and sides and protein,” Howard said.

But that reopening will take time.

“I’m certainly sure that we will not reopen this summer. I don’t think we can survive reopening with half capacity, and I feel like that’s necessary. We want everyone to be safe. I want my staff and the guest and everyone to be safe,” Howard added.

As for The Boiler Room, it may be done, but it will still hold good memories from its past.

“The Boiler room has been described as the cheer of Kinston. Neighborhood restaurant, bar; everybody knows your name. It’s been something that a lot of people in Lenoir County and beyond have really enjoyed, “ Howard said.