Online Originals: Parents for Public Schools to hold ‘What’s Next After High School’ workshop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County (PPSPC) is holding the second workshop of its series for parent engagement.

The title of the workshop is ‘What’s Next After High School?’

Topics include types of higher education, when to start thinking about college and when to apply.

A high school counselor will be on-site to discuss these topics and more.

The workshop is open to all parents and students who attend Pitt County Public Schools but is geared toward students looking for the next step in their future.

The workshop is at 6:30 pm on Thursday at Pitt Community College in the Walter and Marie Williams building.