Online Originals: Parents prep their kids for spring semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and many parents may feel uneasy sending their kids back to school. But, there are some parents that say their kids need the classroom environment to stay on track.

North Carolina reached a new record for hospitalizations on Sunday, with about 3,600 cases. Even with those numbers, schools across the state are opening back up for in-person and virtual learning.

Kylene Dibble from Pitt County Parents for Public Schools said she relates with those anxieties and worries, but knows schools are doing the best to keep students safe. She said teachers play a vital role in students’ safety.

“It’s so crucial that parents develop that relationship with teachers, whether that child is in person or virtual, to really create the best experience possible,” Dibble said.

Dibble said being patient with teachers can help alleviate some of the anxieties they’re feeling too.

Here are the back to school plans for a few districts in Eastern North Carolina:

CARTERET COUNTY. – “Carteret County Board of Education members voted December 16, 2020, for all students in the school system to attend school January 6 through 19, 2021, via remote learning. The second semester for all students begins January 6, 2021. All grade levels, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, will return to school on Plan C – Remote Learning. On Tuesday, January 19, 2021 elementary school students currently attending school for face-to-face instruction will resume Plan A while middle and high school students will return to Plan B.”

CRAVEN COUNTY – “Board of Education voted to temporarily transition Craven County Schools to Plan C (remote-only instruction) through January 15th, 2021.”

DUPLIN COUNTY – Duplin County Schools will go with Plan C, which is 100% remote instruction, once classes resume in January. Duplin County Government posted on its Facebook page that classes will be held online Jan. 6-18. The decision comes amid the growing number of coronavirus cases around the state.

GREENE COUNTY – “At this time, we plan to reopen for modified face to face instruction for Track 1 on January 6 and Track 2 on January 11. If you have concerns, please contact the school at 252 747 8191. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

LENOIR COUNTY – “School resumes with Remote Instruction days Monday and Tuesday. Free lunch and next-day breakfast will be provided from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. both days at the usual 15 locations (all schools except Early College and Lenoir County Learning Academy.”

ONSLOW COUNTY – “Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases not only in Onslow County, but across the state and nation, OCS announces that the district will continue using Wednesdays as remote student days for grades K-5 through the end of March 2021…”

PAMLICO COUNTY – JANUARY 4 – 15 All Students Virtual. By adding 2 virtual weeks at the beginning of January, we are hoping to lessen the rise of cases from the Christmas holidays that we have experienced after the Thanksgiving holidays.

PITT I.S.D. Special call to meeting on Tuesday to discuss COVID related issues