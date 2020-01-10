Online Originals: PCC CIT school receives $200,000 grant

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Career and Industrial Technology (CIT) school at Pitt Community College (PCC) just got a boost.

The Golden LEAF Foundation invested $200,000 in the school.

The check was presented this morning.

The money will go towards increasing enrollment, building the program up, advertising and hiring a director of the technical academy.

“Once it gets out into the community I believe the growth, hopefully, it will be uncontrollable,” said Steven Mathews, the Dean of the Technical Academy.

When the program began last year, it only had eight students and two pilot programs.

This year, enrollment has increased to 41 students and next year school officials hope to see 100 students enrolled.

Dr. Thomas Gould, the VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services at PCC, says the investment will also help PCC work with Pitt County Schools, students and their parents to help them see the value of a technical education in a 21st century workforce environment.

“70% of all new jobs now require some sort of post-secondary training or education and the majority of jobs are in the technical fields,” said Gould.

He also says companies in the technical field are seeing their employees age out at record-breaking rates and so they need young, trained employees and he believes the CIT Division at PCC can provide those employees.

“They know that that workforce pipeline begins with Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College,” said Gould.

The increase in technical job openings in Pitt County goes hand in hand with the economic development and overall growth we are seeing in the area.

“Manufacturing is coming back and Greenville is probably one of the perfect places to have it,” said Mathews. “We’ve got a lot of land, we’ve got a lot of people that are potential employees.”

A representative of the Golden LEAF Foundation says he feels very confident about this investment because he knows it will be paid off with the success of the students and the program.

Mathews finished by saying he is looking forward to what happens next year.