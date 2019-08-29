Online Originals: PEERS program in Onslow County

PEERS stands for parenting, education, empathy, repour and support.

The family development center started its mission to support the growth of families in 1977.

Now they offer nine classes, childcare and more, free of cost, to families in the community. The nine classes teach parents about different topics, all including the discussion about ACES. ACES stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences.

Evidence shows one in ten children will experience sexual assault by the age of 18 years old. There are 42 million survivors of child sexual assault in the United States alone. 90% of these children know their abuser.

The programs teach how to provide safe, secure, stable and nurturing relationships that can often mitigate the consequences of these ACES.

If you are in Onslow County and interested in these classes, call (910) 333-9257.

If you or someone you know is a victim of child abuse please call the National Child Abuse Hotline at (1-800) 422-4453