Online Originals: Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge

ECU students are testing out their skills today at the Miller School of Entrepreneurship’s business pitch competition.

The Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge is open to all students who want to take their idea, product, app, or service to the next level.

The competition is the largest entrepreneurship pitch competition in the state.

“They’re trying to develop their entrepreneurial ideas,” said David Mayo, an instructor at the Miller School of Entrepreneurship. “Teams in the past have gotten businesses started or taken their small existing business and grown it into a large successful employer in our community.”

The challenge consists of three rounds.

Round 1 was today on the ECU mall and welcomed 123 teams representing over 50 majors.

“If you’re looking at creating a big impact in the world, entrepreneurship is the way to do it,” said Mayo. “This is how students can explore those type of ideas and try to become entrepreneurs while they’re still here and have the support of the university.”

To prepare the students for today’s trade-show style event, workshops were held to teach them presentation skills, how to develop business models and more.

Cameron Higley and Conner Hillgrove took home third place at last years challenge with their business, Tailgate Classics, and were on site to mentor students participating this year.

“I think it’s definitely helpful to have students that have had success in the past to be able to come back and help out,” said Higley.

12 teams will advance to round two.

Six teams are chosen by judges and six by the ECU community.

Round 2 is a mentor-ship placement round.

“Mentors will choose who they want to work with from the November round to the final round in February to really develop those businesses one-on-one,” said Mayo.

At the end of the third round of the competition, the winner will take home more than $100,000 in prizes.

Round 2 is in November and round 3 is in February.