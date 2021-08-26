Online Originals: Pitt Co. teacher recognized nationally for her literacy efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County teacher is being recognized on a national level for her love of reading and how she’s able to inspire kids in the classroom to be just as excited about books as she is.

Linda Bullock is a third-grade teacher at Ayden Elementary and one of three in the entire nation to receive this award. Ms. Bullock says it’s about taking on the personalities of the characters to keep students engaged and excited about reading.

“That just instills a love for reading. The students need to see that example, need to see that you are just so excited to get back to reading,” says Bullock.

Ms. Bullock reads to her students daily. She’s known for taking on the personalities of characters like the Trunchbull from Matilda. Her classroom is also filled with fun lighting, comfortable reading spots, plants, and even tents. But, when the school went virtual, she was still able to keep her students engaged, developing creative lessons and keeping up with students on their reading assignments.











The entire school also benefitted from the award, receiving a new book collection for the school’s library and 125 literacy kits. A gift like this kicked off her own literacy journey when she received a free book at an event when she was younger.

“I got a free book in the 70s so it’s been really great as a teacher that I get to now share the same opportunity,” says Bullock.

If you’ve shopped at Macy’s in the past month, you may have donated to this award. Customers have the option of rounding up their purchases to benefit from reading programs. Throughout August, Macy’s offers customers the chance to round up their store purchases or donate online at macys.com. Proceeds go to Reading Is Fundamental, a nonprofit organization for children’s literacy, and help provide books and additional reading sources across the US.

