Online Originals: Pitt Community College’s Business Center provides business owners resources to help during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some small businesses are continuing to operate in the East. But there are other owners who’ve made the difficult decision to shut down either temporarily or permanently.

Pitt Community College’s Small Business Center is offering owners help through consultations about the status of their business.

“How can we help you put together a plan not just to survive this thing, but to thrive when we get through it on the other side?” said Jim Ensor, Pitt Community College Small Business Center director.

That plan also includes an evaluation of business performance.

“Where are you financially? What kind of money do you have coming in? What don’t you have coming in? What expenses do you have?” said Ensor.

Workers at PCC’s small business center is available tell business owners about resources like

The Federal Government’s Payroll Protection Program. It’s intended to cover payroll for employees and business expenses for up to 8 weeks.

“The amount that you qualify for is an average of your monthly payroll times 2.5. That’s the number that you start with,” Ensor said.

The center is also helping owners know how the stimulus loan must be used.

“You need to spend at least 75% on payroll, the other 25% you can spend on utilities, rent, mortgage, and things like that,” Ensor said.

The Small Business Center director is offering more advice on how people can avoid potential scams . You can visit this website to learn more: https://pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education/small-business-center/.