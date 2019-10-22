Online Originals: Pitt county elected officials tour E.B. Aycock middle school

Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County (PPSPC) hosted a tour of E.B. Aycock Middle School this morning for elected officials and candidates in Pitt County.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and Pitt Co. Sheriff Paula Dance were among the several community members on the tour.

The tour is part of a school tour series that PPSPC offers every fall to bring community members into the walls of Pitt County Schools.

In the fall, they hold four tours for groups in the community.

The groups are realtors, elected officials and candidates, clergy members, and local business representatives.

“Those tend to be groups who have a lot of contact with folks who are moving to town, and with elected officials who are making the decisions for our county and for our schools,” said Kylene Dibble, the executive director for PPSPC.

The idea of the tour is to allow community members to see what is going on in Pitt County Schools and what progress is being made.

Today’s tour took was led by E.B. Aycock Middle School Principal Darryl Thomas.

“They can come in and meet with the principal, meet with some teachers, meet with some key people and learn there are some positives going on in the school and they can learn about different incentives we are doing,” said Thomas.

Thomas said it’s important to bridge the gap between the community and the schools and school tours are a great starting point.

All Pitt County Schools are open for tours for interested parties.