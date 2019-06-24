Online Originals: Pitt County home to almost 2 dozen new businesses so far in 2019

Pitt County is home to almost two dozen new businesses so far in 2019, several from the last month alone.

It’s no secret that Pitt County is rapidly growing.

In 2018, 39 new businesses opened, and we are on track to surpass that number in 2019.

So far this year, 21 businesses have found their home in Pitt County.

This is just one of several ribbon cutting ceremonies in June.

A law office, a dentist office, and a restaurant are just a few of the types of businesses that we’ve gained.

More businesses mean more revenue for the city and the better the quality of life for residents.

“It’s also good for the citizens because they have more choices,” said Sarah Fuchs of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. They have more products they have more services and that’s great and the more things we can offer our citizens, the better life and quality of life they’ll have.”

