Online Originals: Pitt County preps for winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Ahead of the winter weather, this morning NCDOT crews reviewed procedures and tested equipment that will be used during snow and ice operations at the Pitt County Maintenance Yard.

This annual dry-run is conducted in every county during the fall to prepare for winter.

The process includes checking all parts of the equipment to ensure proper function, calibrating the salt spreaders and brine applicators, and making sure all materials are fully stockpiled.

“That means making sure all of our salt bays are full and our brine tanks as well,” said Jordan Davenport, the Pitt County maintenance engineer for the NCDOT.

The maintenance yard has about 600 tons of salt on hand at any given time, which has proven to be a safe amount.

Additionally, today’s test is for crews to make sure they’re comfortable with machines they’ll be operating and routes they will be assigned to in the event of ice or snow.

Davenport says he’s heard talk of a mild winter, but says he’s not banking on that.

“We’re prepared for the worst. We’re hoping for the best, but we’re prepared for the worst.” jordan davenport

He also says the county will be ready for any type of storm whether its in home territory or they’re called to help out somewhere else.

“We’re doing everything that we can to make sure that we’re prepared and ready to respond,” said Davenport.

If you see winter weather equipment out on the roads during this time of year, it could just be a part of the preparations.

Davenport encourages Pitt County residents to be generous and cautious when driving around these vehicles.