Online Originals: Pitt County Schools adds TV learning series

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Schools is transitioning the way students learn away from the classroom to the next level.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools have switched to online-learning to connect with students, but Pitt County Schools will soon launch a new television show as a learning method.

“Students will know every day at this time I can log in and see some things that are educational for me. It will be relevant and address some standards. I think we’re just able to reach more kids and influence more kids,” said Dr. Thomas R Feller Jr, Director of Professional Learning & Leadership.

This program is called Eastern Carolina Education Connection and is targeted for K-2 students.

“A part of that is just looking at what other people are doing, other resources from organizations. There are other organizations offering different things but not K2P,” said Thomas.

Teachers will educate students on literacy and include other subjects when planned.

“If there were like math topics, or social studies or the arts, we’ll be working to kind of tie in those other subjects and really make it focus around this one task,” Thomas said.

And that task includes helping students feel more comfortable learning away from the classroom.

“How can they work through their anxiety and their stress? What are some strategies to get the attention of the parents to help them so that they are able to learn and able to function in other ways?” Thomas said.

The new method used for learning has sparked the interest of teachers and there’s room for many to participate.

Education leaders believe by having the television program air, it will reach many students and make learning even more fun.

“That will help the kids feel more connected rather than just getting the packet sent home from school,” Thomas said.

