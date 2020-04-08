Online Originals: Pitt County Schools go behind the scenes with their new education TV series

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – We’re getting a behind the scenes look at a new TV series by Pitt County teachers it’s called The Eastern Carolina Education Connection.

The series will include a variety of lessons, including storytelling and dramatizations — all allowing young viewers to use their imagination.

“We wanted to produce it because we realize that not every child has the internet, not every child has a device to be able to have online learning. We know that a vehicle for reaching students is through TV,” said Jennifer Johnson, Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer.

This kind of outreach is new to Pitt County Schools. District employees will be at the center of activities on the program.

“We have teachers who are readers, we have counselors who are providing social and emotional lessons, we have P.E teachers who are providing a wiggle break,” Johnson said.

In one episode, Connie Conner will read the story “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle -about a caterpillar’s transition into a butterfly.

“We make it real life so that students can actually go outside find a caterpillar and items to make a caterpillar with, to keep them engaged, and we keep them excited about staying in that process of learning. What’s important is when we make it fun; they don’t even know that they’re learning,” said Connie Conner, Media Coordinator

Other lessons from this particular episode are about art and colors.

“These colors are allowing us to be creative, it’s allowing students and children to work together and create new colors, they can blend, they can use different mediums to make different kind of colors and to experiment together,” Conner said.

The daily 30-minute program will start airing at noon on April 13 on our sister station, Eastern North Carolina’s CW Network