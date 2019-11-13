Online Originals: Pitt County Sheriff’s Office participates in No Shave November

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is participating in No Shave November for the second year in a row.

The concept of No Shave November is simple. Those participating, male or female, must put down the razor for 30 days while they help raise awareness for cancer research.

The goal of No Shave November is not shaving for 30 days, to bring awareness to cancer research.

Last year, the office had over 100 employees partake in the cause. Aside from growing beards, they acquired more than two thousand dollars in donations.

Although the staff is excited to not shave for an entire month, keeping mustaches and beards well groomed is required for those participating.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office PIO and Sgt. Lee Darnell says that it’s not about the beards, but about raising awareness for cancer research.

While taking part in No Shave November isn’t mandatory, those who do partake can donate money they would’ve spent on shaving cream and razors to cancer research instead.

If people would like to participate, the Sheriff’s Office asks they donate to Vidant Health Foundation…and of course, grow a beard if they want!