Online Originals: Pitt County Sheriff’s Office shares dangers of leaving children, pets in hot cars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- As the summer heat rises so does the chance of children and animals falling victim to deadly temperatures after being left in a car.

“Don’t leave a child or a pet in the backseat of a car, even for a few minutes. Don’t crack a window and assume that it’s going to get enough ventilation to make do. That’s not a safe choice,” said SGT. Lee Darnell, Pitt County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer.

Sargent Lee Darnell with Pitt County Sheriff’s office tells 9OYS how in just a matter of minutes your pet or child can suffer from heat exhaustion when forgotten and left in a car.

“It heats up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult to begin with ,” Darnell said.

Children or pets dying after being left inside hot cars are unfortunately reported each year

“In 2019, 51 children died of heatstroke in the United States, two of them were in North Carolina. Let’s not have that happen in 2020,” Darnell added.

Sargeant Darnell’s is encouraging everyone to pay attention to avoid tragedies like this from happening.

“We live in a fast pace world and sometimes our minds are busy thinking about work, thinking about the errands we need to run,” Darnell added.

So what can you do to avoid this from happening? Darnell shares this advice.

“They say sometimes people will remove one of their shoes and put it with the child with the backseat. If that’s what it takes for you to remember, then use that,” he said.

Accidents can also happen at home when a child is playing and gets locked inside a car.

“When you’re at home, secure your car. Lock your car to prevent a child from getting trapped,” Darnell said.