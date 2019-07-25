Online Originals: Pitt County’s Artist Directory Helps Local Artists and Consumers

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re a fan of the arts, look no further than Pitt County Art’s Directory.

Ranging from visual to literary art, to pottery and musicians, consumers can check out work samples of artists that they’re interested in hiring.

If you’re an artist, you can create a profile for the directory website.

This can include photos of you, personal work, contact information, and other interests.

If a person wants to hire a painter or a musician for events, then they can get on this website and scroll until they find their perfect match.

Click here to visit the Pitt County Arts Directory.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV