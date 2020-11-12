Online Originals: Political sign deadline, leaders say recycle signs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The last day to pick up campaign signs in Jacksonville is Saturday, November 14.
After that date, city employees will collect and throw away signs.
“That is this Saturday. So those who would like to retrieve their own political signs please do so before the deadline.” Tracy Jackson, Interim Director Neighborhood Improvement Services
There are better ways to recycle signs, save the city money and help the earth.
WAYS TO RECYCLE POLITICAL SIGNS
- Reuse them, wait for another election season or use the base for another sign.
- Donate them back to the local Democratic or Republican parties
- Use cardboard in the future
