Online Originals: Political sign deadline, leaders say recycle signs

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A supporter of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris carries political signs after making a donation at the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee headquarters on September 30, 2020 in Peckville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The last day to pick up campaign signs in Jacksonville is Saturday, November 14.

After that date, city employees will collect and throw away signs.

“That is this Saturday. So those who would like to retrieve their own political signs please do so before the deadline.” Tracy Jackson, Interim Director Neighborhood Improvement Services 

There are better ways to recycle signs, save the city money and help the earth.

WAYS TO RECYCLE POLITICAL SIGNS

  • Reuse them, wait for another election season or use the base for another sign.
  • Donate them back to the local Democratic or Republican parties
  • Use cardboard in the future

WHY SHOULD YOU RECYCLE? CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV