Online Originals: Pollocksville’s Grilling Buddies restaurant to open Saturday

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Almost two years after Hurricane Florence nearly destroyed the town of Pollocksville, one business is back on its feet and ready to reopen at a new location.

Grilling Buddies will celebrate their grand opening Saturday, March 7 from 6:30 AM to 3:00 PM at their new location on Main Street.

“It’s a great feeling, were ready for it.” Eddie Jenkins, Owner

Employees tell me the spot is famous for their hamburgers and cheeseburgers but they also have a full lunch menu and “the best breakfast you’ll ever have.”

To see the story behind the spot click the video above, only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.