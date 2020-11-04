Online Originals: Pollsters underestimated President Trump, again

(WNCT) The polls are officially closed, but ballots are still being counted in North Carolina and many other states.

Now, we’re seeing where the pre-election polls are accurate, and where they made a few mistakes.

In the next few days, America will start putting together the pieces that make up this election puzzle.

Dr. Peter Francia is the Director for Survey Research at East Carolina University.

There were some really highly rated polls, considered to be high-quality polls, that were remarkably wrong. Dr. Peter Francia, ECU Center for Survey Research

He says some polls underestimated President Trump in this election.

Donald Trump has been a master at mobilizing voters on the right and getting them to the polls. He did it four years ago, and on some metrics, he improved upon that in 2020. Dr. Peter Francia, ECU Center for Survey Research

The call for the presidential race is closer than expected, and previous poll results have had to lead in some states by a significant number. Dr. Francia says even the widely credible New York Times/Sienna poll called one important state inaccurately.

Trump improved upon his performance among white voters, he got rural people out to the polls, and he actually improved in some places with rural voters as well. Dr. Peter Francia, ECU Center for Survey Research

He says President Trump’s pull towards two key voting demographics helped him pull high numbers in this election.

Trump improved upon his performance among white voters, he got rural people out to the polls, and he actually improved in some places with rural voters as well. Dr. Peter Francia, ECU Center for Survey Research

High voter turnout is what’s keeping Biden in the lead.

If you would have told a lot of democratic consultants that they would have the turnout figures that they did, they would have said they are in great shape. Dr. Peter Francia, ECU Center for Survey Research

Now, it’s down to the battleground states to decide this election. North Carolina being one of them.

Dr. Francia says whoever the winner is, he hopes the American people keeps faith in our democracy.