Online Originals: Power Luncheon gave local candidates a chance to talk with voters

The 2019 October Power Luncheon gave voters a chance to meet with candidates running for Mayoral and At-Large seats.

Within the hour, Mayor P.J. Connelly and 26-year-old opponent Demetrius Hicks answered questions, along with At-Large candidates Jermaine McNair and Brian Meterhoeffer.

Although Renee Boston-Hill is also running for mayor, she was unable to attend the event due to a scheduling conflict.

Greenville Major P.J. Connelly speaking with a luncheon attendee before the event began.

The questions ranged from jobs and government, storm protection, transportation, and roads, as well as future plans for the city.

It seemed that while the candidates did agree on certain things like the success of the Town Creek Culvert Project, they differed on ways to expand the city, changes that need to be made, and the environment.

Jermaine McNair is running against Brian Meterhoeffer, who currently holds the At-Large position. McCnair’s theme is “Let’s Grow Together.” He spoke about poorer urban neighborhoods and how placing bars and restaurants into those areas will help them grow.

All four candidates sit together as Jermaine McNair answers a question.

Meterhoeffer and Mayor Connelly have worked together for two years, and both made it clear that they want to continue working on projects they’ve already begun like the expansion of newer roads and sidewalks.

At-large candidate Brian Meterhoeffer speaking with Mayoral candidate Demetrius Hicks before the luncheon.

Demetrius Hicks noted that although he is the youngest candidate running for mayor, he feels that he is a voice for the younger generation.

An environmentalist himself, he stressed that we only have about 11 years to start turning things around when it comes to climate change, and wants to tackle that if elected.

Early voting begins Wednesday, and elections are held on November 5.