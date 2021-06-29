Online Originals: Preparing your pets for 4th of July and hotter summer months

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The 4th of July is almost here, and that means large gatherings, loud noises, and of course, fireworks. Ahead of the holiday weekend local animal experts have tips and tricks to keep your furry friend safe and comfortable.

9OYS spoke with City of Greenville’s Supervisor of Animal Control, Officer John Breece who says one of the biggest recommendations, is making sure your pet has identification before the weekend. Whether that means a microchip, or if not microchipped, a collar with identifying tags. So in the case your pet does get out, they will be able to trace them back to you.

Officer Breece says it’s during the events themselves, like the 4th of July, that a lot of pets go missing.

He recommends, tiring out your pet during the day before all the large festitivies, so by the main events, your pet is exhausted and more likely to stay calm.

A lot of these tips and tricks are great general rules to reduce anxiety in your pet.

As we head into July, we are also reaching the hotter summer months; which can be dangerous for our pets if we don’t pay attention to key signs and factors.

One of the best ways to ensure your pet doesnt burn their paws while walking in extreme heat, is to check the temperature of the pavement and sidewalks. Streets and sidewalks heat up very quickly, for example; on a 90-degree day, the pavement can reach temperatures of up to 150-degrees. A good rule of thumb is to touch the back of your hand to the sidewalk for a few seconds. If it’s uncomfortable to you, then it will definitely be uncomfortable and possibly painful for your pets tender paws. You can also purchase paw booties for your pet to take the strain off their paws, or, opt to walk them in the grass.

If your pet is overheating, do NOT give them ice cold water. This could send them into shock. Instead, you want to gradually cool them down by applying cool damp towels around their neck, head, paws, and groin area.

Heat stroke in dogs can occur from body temperatures of 104 to 110-degrees.

If you think your pet is suffering from heat exhaustion or stroke, take them to a vet immediately. Once heat stroke sets in, it can lead to organ failure and even death.

Officer Breece says if you see an animal in a vehicle in possible distress to call 911 immediately so an police or animal services officer can get there as soon as possible.